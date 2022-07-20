Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Sushmita Sen's relationship with Lalit Modi, reveals how she met ex-beau Vikram Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt- Sushmita Sen- Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen and businessman Lalit Modi's relationship has sparked a huge debate on social media. Netizens judged Sushmita, but the latter remains unaffected by opinions. One of Sushmita's close friend-mentor Mahesh Bhatt has stepped forward and supported the actress. While interacting with ETimes, Mahesh applauded Sen for living life on her own terms, and acknowledged her 'unusualness.' Bhatt stated, "I always remember her fondly. She was an unusual girl. What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her own terms. She has the guts to live on her own dictates."

The Sadak director further added, "My personal belief is that we must in the second decade of the 21st century give human beings the right to live life on their own terms. And also if you don't want somebody else to impose his or her own views and beliefs on you and let you live your life then you must also not do the same to somebody else. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms."

For the unversed, Sushmita made her acting debut with Bhatt's Dastak, and it also sparked the romance between Sen and Mahesh's brother Vikram Bhatt. Mahesh recalled her romance with Vikram and added, "I gave her an idea of Dastak and she instantly said yes. And the rest was history. But during the making of Dastak, Vikram's romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That's how the romance began." On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya season 2, and soon will be seen in the third season of the series.