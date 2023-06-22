Mahesh Bhatt opens up on daughter Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut, says ‘when I see her standing with Gal Gadot…’

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut

After being announced as the global ambassador of Gucci, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie Heart of Stone. Reacting to the same, his father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness.

In an interview with Times of India, Mahesh Bhatt opened up on Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut and said, “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being stymied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.”

He also recalled a conversation with Alia Bhatt where she revealed what she thinks lacks in Bollywood and said, “I once remember asking her, 'What is it that they have that we don't have? And her straight reply was 'Money'. She said it with great humility. She also said that they have a way of doing things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, the movie, Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornon, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The movie is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gal and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner. The movie is scheduled to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 11.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also has Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which she will be seen joining hands with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The romantic drama’s teaser has fans excited and will be released in theatres on July 28.

