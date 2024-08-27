Twitter
Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...

Mahesh Bhatt directed Shah Rukh in Chaahat (1996) and Duplicate (1998), both of which did not do well at the box office.

Manish Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...
Image credit: Twitter
Mahesh Bhatt recently talked about being the only director to have made two box-office flops with Shah Rukh Khan. He mentioned that while many movie stars become distant from directors after unsuccessful films, Shah Rukh remained warm and supportive.

Bhatt directed Shah Rukh in Chaahat (1996) and Duplicate (1998), both of which did not do well at the box office. In an interview with Radio Nasha, Mahesh Bhatt called himself as 'the only man who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He said, "It requires a king and a gentleman to treat a person who has not delivered a hit… Our business thrives on relationships of convenience. It’s a commercial relationship. It’s a give and take. When a director delivers a flop with a star, the star’s demeanour often changes. To not lose the respect that you had for a person even in the face of failure requires a different kind of temperament."

He added, "It shows the kind of stuff that he is made of.” Mahesh Bhatt said that even bad films are made with the same dedication and passion as the good ones. This isn’t the first time that the filmmaker has praised Shah Rukh for his generosity. He recently told Pinkvilla, “You don’t make people like that. The actor in him is obviously the vehicle on which the persona stands but I’ve listened to his heart beat. There’s a very big man in him. A very generous, courageous, great human being.”

Mahesh Bhatt is known for tackling bold and unconventional subjects in his films, often addressing social issues, relationships, and human psychology. His storytelling has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Many of Bhatt’s films, like Arth, Saaransh, and Zakhm, received critical acclaim for their content, performances, and direction. These films are considered classics and have a lasting legacy. As the founder of Vishesh Films, Mahesh Bhatt has produced many successful films, including commercial hits like Raaz and Jism. These films might not have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark but were profitable and well-received.

