Mahesh Bhatt calls Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji the ‘James Cameron of Indian cinema’

File photo

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of the admirers of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Mahesh, who is known for directing movies like Naam, Sadak, and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, recently expressed his admiration for Brahmastra and how it "dazzled" him. In fact, he referred to Ayan as the "James Cameron of the Indian film industry."

When asked about the progression of cinema during a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director mentioned how Brahmastra, a film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, left an impression on him.

“I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world,” he said.

Mahesh said, “Of course, it required a Disney and the likes of Uday Shankar and Karan Johar and the support of Ranbir and Alia and Ayan’s entire team but I think that it is something quite amazing.”

Mahesh continued, “There is a filmmaker here who says that I am going to stand up and make movies which are going to be as good as the best content that is created by the world. And so, it’s playing overseas. Just standing up and mesmerising them by being rooted in India. They are rooted here and yet they are very contemporary in their packaging and the way it looks. It has the breath of India. It’s not referenced from somewhere, it comes from his own DNA, his own gene pool.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut targets Mahesh Bhatt, asks why he changed his real name 'Aslam'

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras such as Jal Astra, Agnyastra, and Vanarastra among others with Brahmastra being the most powerful astra in the entire universe. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by RRR director S S Rajamouli.