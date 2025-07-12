'Mahesh Bhatt Aamir Khan ko jhel nahi saka': Deepak Tijori reveals director quit THIS film due to Sitaare Zameen Par actor, he was replaced by..

In a recent interview, Deepak Tijori revealed how Mahesh Bhatt walked out of Ghulam because he couldn't handle Aamir Khan and his interference in the movie-making

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr Perfectionist, is possessive of every film he's associated with. He's particular involvement in his project can irk other people associated with it. Something similar happened in the late 90s, which ultimately led to the director walking out of the film. Aamir's creative inputs were too much for this filmmaker. His professional approach took a toll on the mental health of the director. Thus, the popular director decided to quit the film midway, ending his professional collaborations with Aamir. Surprisingly, this director has earlier done two films with Khan, and both were successful. However, in their third collab, the filmmaker had it enough of Aamir, and thus he decided not to work with him again.

The director who walked out of Aamir Khan's film is...

Aamir Khan,has worked with several filmmakers, and with few he collaborated multiple times. However, when it comes to his association with Mahesh Bhatt, it ended uprubtly, on a bad note. Yes, Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan worked together in Hum Rahi Hai Pyaar Ke and Akele Hum Akele Tum. Both were successful, and it seemed like Aamir and Mahesh would be the next dynamic actor-director duo. However, during the making of Ghulam, Mahesh Bhatt walked out of the film midway.

Recently, Deepak Tijori opened up about Mahesh and Aamir's tiff during Ghulam, and why he quit directing the action drama. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said, "I got to know that Bhatt saab left Ghulam. He said, ‘Mere se nahi hoga, Aamir ko jhel nahi sakta main (I can’t do this. Can’t put up with Aamir)'."

When Mahesh Bhatt chose his mental space over Aamir Khan's Ghulam

After Mahesh Bhatt quit Ghulam, Vikram Bhatt was called to complete the film. In an old interview with Screen, Mahesh Bhatt opened up about Ghulam and admitted that he chose to walk away from Ghulam, and told Aamir, 'I didn’t think movies meant so much to me that I would dedicate my entire life to it'. In another interview, Mahesh Bhatt further disclosed his reason behind walking away from Aamir Khan's film, and stated that during Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi he and Aamir had an intense discussion over the actor's cap for over 10 hours. Such distasteful instances caused the ultimate professional fallout between Aamir and Vikram.