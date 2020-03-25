Mahesh Babu wishes homebound Happy Ugadi with 6 golden rules to fight coronavirus

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter page and wished his fans 'Happy Ugadi'. He also jotted down six golden rules to fight coronavirus and stay safe indoors.

Today, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana states are celebrating the festival of Ugadi which is New Year's Day for them. However, this time the festival will be celebrated indoors by people due to 21-day lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak globally. Talking about the same, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter page and wished his fans 'Happy Ugadi' and also urged them to stay safe and stay indoors. He penned it with six golden rules to be followed.

Mahesh tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments."

Check out the six golden rules tweeted by the actor:

"1 The first and most important rule is to stay at home. Do not step out unless there is an emergency.

2 Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water very frequently for at least 20/30 seconds.

3 Avoid touching your face especially eyes mouth and nose.

4 Use your elbows or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

5 Please understand the need for social distancing, keep a minimum 3-meter distance from the other person inside or outside your house.

6 Use a mask only if you have symptoms or feeling sick. Please contact the doctor or clinic if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Be well informed and trust information from the right sources. Let's pray, let’s hope and let’s win this together people #StayHomeStaySafe"

Mahesh was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which was declared a blockbuster at the box office.