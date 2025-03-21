Mahesh Babu shared the screen with his daughter Sitara for the first time, and the ad video went viral in no time.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has teamed up with his daughter Sitara for the first time, and fans have gone berserk. This is the first time the father-daughter has teamed up for the first time. The two have collaborated for a clothing brand and shot for an ad.

In the video, Mahesh is seen entering the house with shopping bags, and then Sitara removes a black shirt from her bag and throws it on her nana (father in Telugu), changing his OOTD. Sitara teaches Gen-Z lingo while praising Mahesh Babu. Then, Pokiri star throws a dress on her, and Sitara dons a traditional dress. However, she changes into a western dress and calls it her 'vibe'.

By the end of the video, Mahesh Babu learns the Fam Jam, impressing Sitara. They two share a hug and the ad video ends, leaving his fan in awe of them. Soon the promotional video went viral, with many netizens praising the father-daughter duo. A netizen wrote, "Not father and daughter, but brother and sister." Another netizen wrote, "THE UNEXPECTED COLLAB?" One of the netizens wrote, "I can't believe that she is just 12 years old." An internet user wrote, "I think Bro's face changed!"

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting with SS Rajamouli's next film. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently voiced 'Mufasa' in the Telugu version of the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King.