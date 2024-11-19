Mahesh Babu comes in support of Nayanthara amid her feud with Dhanush over a clip in her documentary.

Nayanthara is grabbing headlines since the trailer of her documentary, Nayanthara Beyond A Fairytale, was released and for her public feud with Dhanush. Many top South actresses came in support of Nayanthara and now even Mahesh Babu has subtly backed her.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram stories and shared an appreciation post for Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, by sharing a poster. Even though he did not write anything, he seemingly expressed his support by adding three red heart emojis.

Not only this, Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her support for Nayanthara and called her a ‘strong woman’. She also dropped a poster of the documentary on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman." Nayanthara also reacted to Janhvi’s words by re-sharing her Instagram story. “Dear Janhvi, the texts you sent me after watching the documentary made me extremely emotional. I’m so glad you took the time to pour out what you felt. Really means a lot. Lots of love to you, baby (sic)," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently sparked a discussion within the industry with her open letter to Actor Dhanush. In the letter posted by Nayanthara on Saturday, the actress accused Dhanush of harboring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

A part of the letter read, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic which is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

With inputs from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.