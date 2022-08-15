Mahesh Babu shares monochromatic picture in rugged look, wife Namrata Shirodkar says 'looking too hot'

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu broke the internet on Sunday, August 14, when he shared his monochromatic picture with a new rugged look that sent his fans into a tizzy. The picture soon spread like a wildfire on social media and even his wife-actress Namrata Shirodkar was left in his awe.

Mahesh had shared the photo, in which he was wearing a white T-shirt, with the caption "Loving the new vibe". Namrata reposted his photo on his own Instagram handle and wrote "And you're looking too hot!". The Pokiri star's sister-in-law also reacted to his photo and wrote, "Hot and how".

Mahesh Babu recently celebrated his 47th birthday on August 9. Wishing her husband on social media, Namrata penned a sweet note which read, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie Vamsi in 2000 and started dating each other. After four years of their relationship, they married in February 2005. The pair has two kids, a 15-year-old son Gautham and a 10-year-old daughter named Sitara.



READ | Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan set for biggest box-office clash in 2023?

Meanwhile, on the work front, following the success of his last theatrical release Sarkaru Vaari Paata in May this year, Mahesh will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial which currently has the working title of SSMB28.

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar was a model who won Miss India in 1993 before making her debut as a special appearance in a memorable role in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai starring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She has also been a part of various popular Bollywood films such as Vaastav: The Reality, Kachche Dhaage, Albela, and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.