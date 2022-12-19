Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar talks about choosing marriage over acting career

Mahesh Babu/Instagram

It is well known that Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India and actress, put her family first after getting married to Mahesh Babu in 2005 and stopped acting. Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married in 2005 after the release of their movie Athadu. They now proudly have two children: a son named Gautam and a daughter named Sitara. Namrata recently discussed her decision to forgo acting in favour of marriage during an interview with Prema.

"I was a bit lazy in many ways and for me, nothing was planned like I always said. Whatever has happened has organically happened. I could say the choices I have made are right and I'm happy with the choices I have made," said Namrata.

She continued, "So I was a bit lazy...even when I got into acting, it was because I was bored of modelling. I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married so if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now...so I'm not complaining but my most happiest moment was when I and Mahesh decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is a great experience. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don't think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it."

