Bollywood

Bollywood

Mahesh Babu, Ranbir react to Telangana minister saying 'Mumbai is old, Hyderabad will rule Bollywood' at Animal event

Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor were left in an awkward position after Telangana minister Malla Reddy made a controversial remark at the Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

The grand pre-release event of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal was held in Hyderabad on Monday evening. The film’s director and star cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Boby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna – were joined by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the event. However, one remark from controversial Telangana minister Malla Reddy from the tage threatened to sour the festivities.

The pre-release event was organised on the grounds of a college in Hyderabad, which is partially owned by Malla Reddy. Hence, he was present at the event and even took to the stage at one point. While on the stage, Reddy addressed Ranbir and said in half Telugu half Hindi, “I want to tell you one thing. In the coming five years, all of India, Hollywood, and Bollywood will be ruled by Telugu people. You will have to shift to Hyderabad in a year. You know why. Because Mumbai is old now. Bengaluru is all traffic jam. There is only one city in India and that is Hyderabad. It will be the top boss. It will rule Bollywood.”

During the speech, Ranbir and Mahesh Babu were seen smiling gingerly and then pausing to look at each other. Even SS Rajamouli gave a rather stoic reaction to Reddy’s speech. Even when the politician invoked his name as achievers from Telangana, the Baahubali director did not respond.

The statement has created a minor controversy with many netizens critcising Reddy and accusing him of politicising a film event. “This statement was not necessary,” wrote one fan on Reddit. Another comment read, “Elections are near and this man wants to take advantage. Such things should not be said on a film event stage.” Many others praised Ranbir and Mahesh for their rather reserved reactions to what was clearly an uncomfortable situation.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to hit the screens on December 1. The film is expected to take the biggest opening of both Vanga and Ranbir’s careers.

