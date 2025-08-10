Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share a fun moment with paparazzi, video goes viral - Watch

Aamir Khan and family issue joint statement after Faissal Khan's 'hurtful, misleading' remarks: 'Not the first time he has...'

'Best the world has seen': Waqar Younis stuns cricket world, claims THIS Indian pacer is better than Wasim Akram

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi box office collection: Animated film crosses Rs 100 crore in India; beats Kesari 2, Jaat to become...

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement on Gaza war plan: 'No choice but to...'

'Fans have become gumrah': Ex-India star slams unfair backlash against Jasprit Bumrah after England series

What happens to your body when LDL cholesterol is too high

'Play only if...': Sourav Ganguly’s BIG statement fuels Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ODI retirement speculation

Shubman Gill in, Axar Patel out! Big changes in India’s Asia Cup 2025 T20I setup

'Some Culprits Escaped...': Mamata Banerjee's MLA-Legendary Actor makes SIGNIFICANT remark, questions CBI investigation into RG Kar rape case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share a fun moment with paparazzi, video goes viral - Watch

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share a fun moment with paparazzi

Aamir Khan and family issue joint statement after Faissal Khan's 'hurtful, misleading' remarks: 'Not the first time he has...'

Aamir Khan, family issue joint statement after Faissal Khan's 'hurtful' remarks

'Best the world has seen': Waqar Younis stuns cricket world, claims THIS Indian pacer is better than Wasim Akram

Waqar Younis stuns cricket world, claims THIS Indian pacer is better than Wasim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi box office collection: Animated film crosses Rs 100 crore in India; beats Kesari 2, Jaat to become...

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 08:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi box office collection: Animated film crosses Rs 100 crore in India; beats Kesari 2, Jaat to become...
Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi box office

TRENDING NOW

The Indian epic mythological action film Mahavatar Narsimha is unstoppable at the box office. After becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film, it has grosed Rs 175 crore at the worldwide box office and has become one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year as well. The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha has collected over Rs 100 crore net in India. It has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat to become the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the latest box office numbers. "TRIUMPHANT RUN CONTINUES – Mahavatar Narsimha HITS A CENTURY. The Hindi version] records a remarkable 219.15% growth on its third Saturday on Raksha Bandhan]. Crosses the Rs 100-crore mark on Day 16 – a phenomenal feat for a film that opened at Rs 1.46 crore on Day 1. The smashing run of Mahavatar Narsimha is an eye-opener for those who doubted the business potential of animation films – especially those made locally. Mahavatar Narsimha [Week 3] Fri 4.70 cr, Sat 15 cr. Total: Rs 104.14 cr. #Hindi version | #India biz | Official Nett BOC", he wrote.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. The next planned films in the this Indian MCU are Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki – Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki – Part 2 (2037).

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar's Dul area
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie
Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured
Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed
Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise, what he does next to his loyal bodyguard wins netizens: 'This is why..'
Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise
DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on Indian Defence export, says, India to hit Rs 500000000000 target by...
DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on IndianDefence export, says, India to hit Rs...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE