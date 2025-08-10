Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi box office collection: Animated film crosses Rs 100 crore in India; beats Kesari 2, Jaat to become...

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu.

The Indian epic mythological action film Mahavatar Narsimha is unstoppable at the box office. After becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film, it has grosed Rs 175 crore at the worldwide box office and has become one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year as well. The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha has collected over Rs 100 crore net in India. It has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat to become the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the latest box office numbers. "TRIUMPHANT RUN CONTINUES – Mahavatar Narsimha HITS A CENTURY. The Hindi version] records a remarkable 219.15% growth on its third Saturday on Raksha Bandhan]. Crosses the Rs 100-crore mark on Day 16 – a phenomenal feat for a film that opened at Rs 1.46 crore on Day 1. The smashing run of Mahavatar Narsimha is an eye-opener for those who doubted the business potential of animation films – especially those made locally. Mahavatar Narsimha [Week 3] Fri 4.70 cr, Sat 15 cr. Total: Rs 104.14 cr. #Hindi version | #India biz | Official Nett BOC", he wrote.

TRIUMPHANT RUN CONTINUES – HITS A CENTURY... #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] records a remarkable 219.15% growth on its third Saturday [#RakshaBandhan]... Crosses the Rs 100 cr mark on Day 16 – a phenomenal feat for a film that opened at Rs 1.46 cr on Day 1.



The smashing run… pic.twitter.com/JYPAlT6bJ7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. The next planned films in the this Indian MCU are Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki – Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki – Part 2 (2037).

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film