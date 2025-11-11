FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links

Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13, 'In fight against terror...'

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'

Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'

Red Fort Blast: NIA takes over probe into Delhi explosion case that killed 13

Delhi Blast: US, UK issues travel advisory to citizens, urges them to avoid THESE places; check details

IPL 2026: How much money will Sanju Samson make if he moves to Chennai Super Kings?

Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details

Red Fort Explosion: Family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, suspect in Delhi blast, says, 'He was introvert, wasn't that kind of man'

Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'

There had been recent reports that Vicky Kaushal and Amar Kaushik have reportedly quit non-veg food and alcohol before starting preparations for Mahavatar, their upcoming mythological drama based on Lord Parashurama.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 04:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'
Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parashurama and Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik
Following the massive success of Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal is reuniting with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for Mahavatar, a mythological epic inspired by the legend of Lord Parashurama. Announced in November 2024, the highly anticipated film will be directed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously helmed Stree, Stree 2, Bala, and Bhediya.

There had been recent reports that Vicky Kaushal and Amar Kaushik have reportedly quit non-veg food and alcohol before starting preparations for Mahavatar. However, the filmmaker has dismissed all such reports calling them baseless. In his recent interview with Filmygyan when Amar was asked about the authenticity of these claims, he replied, "Again, main wahi bol raha hun ki kahan se kuch bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon band karo. Jab hum bolein, tabhi uska vishwas karo (I am saying this again that something comes out of nowhere. Please, stop all this. Only believe in something when we say it)."

Last week, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Vicky and Amar will give up non-veg food and alcohol for Mahavatar. A source was quoted telling their portal, "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year. While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It's his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama."

Reacting to these reports, netizens had brutally trolled the Chhaava actor. One netizen said, "This kind of performative nonsense to appeal to the more illiterate audience is what I hate. This is not some big sacrifice. Just make a good movie that respects the characters. Not this time pass", while another added, "Bollywood bending over backwards for right-wing propaganda again. Parashuram wasn’t some vegan monk, he was a forest warrior in a meat-eating Vedic culture."

READ | 'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
