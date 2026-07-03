Maharashtra government to institute lifetime achievement award in memory of legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Under the Swarsamragni Asha Bhosle Sangeet Jeevan Gaurav award, distinguished artistes who have rendered outstanding and long-standing service to the field of singing and music will be honoured. It will comprise a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a shawl and a memento

The Maharashtra government will institute the Swarsamragni Asha Bhosle Sangeet Jeevan Gaurav award to honour artistes who have made exceptional lifetime contributions in the field of singing and music, cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar said in the assembly on Thursday. Maharashtra has a rich legacy of music, theatre, literature, cinema, folk arts and diverse cultural traditions, he said. Numerous celebrated artistes from the state have made invaluable contributions to the evolution of Indian music, helping establish Maharashtra’s cultural identity at both the national and international levels, the minister said in the assembly.

Asha Bhosle, an iconic and unparalleled figure in Indian music, has enriched the nation’s musical legacy through an extraordinary career spanning over eight decades across multiple languages, he said. "Her timeless renditions of Marathi children’s songs, bhavageet, film songs, ghazals, lavanis and folk music have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. Her artistry has earned Indian music global acclaim, while her dedication, perseverance and unwavering commitment to excellence continue to inspire generations of artistes," he added.

Under this award, distinguished artistes who have rendered outstanding and long-standing service to the field of singing and music will be honoured. It will comprise a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a shawl and a memento. An expert committee comprising eminent personalities from the field of music will be constituted to determine the eligibility criteria and select the awardees, Shelar told the House. The award will be presented annually on, or around, September 8, marking the birth anniversary of Asha Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai last month. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. The late singer was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan and winner of many national and international honours.

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