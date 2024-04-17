Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vows to wipe out Lawrence Bishnoi after visitng Salman Khan's home post firing incident

Maharasthtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan at his home after an incident of firing took place outside the actor's house

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met superstar Salman Khan at the latter’s Bandra residence on Tuesday. The meeting came close on the heels of the firing incident outside the actor’s upscale Galaxy Apartments, last Sunday.

During the visit, CM Shinde assured Salman and his family members of tight security cover in light of the firing incident. “I met Salman Khan and assured him that the government is with him. I have also directed the police to take immediate action in the matter. The two accused persons in the matter have been arrested and are being questioned for leads,” CM Shinde told media persons after meeting the superstar.

Vowing to wipe out the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is alleged to have had a hand in the incident, the ruling Shiv Sena supremo brought up the crackdown on the underworld, saying, “There are gangs left in Maharashtra anymore. We will uproot all the gangs and goons. Goons will not be allowed to run their writ here. The arrested accused are being interrogated…no one will be spared. I have also directed the commissioner of police to provide additional security for Salman Khan and his family. It is our duty to take care of our people. I don’t want to comment on what happened during the previous government, but we will act decisively against all the gangs and goons who try to bring harm to anyone in the state,” CM Shinde added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrived at the residence of actor Salman Khan. pic.twitter.com/ncJUz4n6C9 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Veteran screenwriter and Salman’s father, Salim Khan, former MLA Baba Siddiqui, his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui and Yuva Sena’s Rahul Kanal were also present during the meeting.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident on Sunday, last week, CM Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone and provided him with additional security cover. Shinde also brought up the firing incident with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the superstar’s security. He assured Salman that the government was with him and he need not worry.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident. The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination. The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday morning and fled.

CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor’s home. After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“Mumbai Police is investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. We informed the Kutch Police that the two accused had fled to the Gujarat district. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. They were eventually arrested by the Kutch Police and handed over to the Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation of the accused, we learned that they were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” DSP Zankant said.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised top carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

On Monday, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan issued a statement on the family’s behalf, saying they all have been affected due to the ‘disturbing’ firing incident.

