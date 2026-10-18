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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls Tiger Shroff, assures him 'we will apprehend the accused at the earliest'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the firing attack on Tiger Shroff. He instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 11:35 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls Tiger Shroff, assures him 'we will apprehend the accused at the earliest'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tiger Shroff attack
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Tiger Shroff and spoke to him following the firing incident and assured him that the accused would be traced and apprehended at the earliest. He said to the War actor, "We are all with you. We will trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest." Earlier, Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the firing incident. He instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible, as per CMO Sources.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the firing incident, saying that several police teams had been formed to track down those responsible and assuring that no gang would be spared. He said, "Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire and they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe."

"Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the police and the government, and there will be no negligence in this regard. No gang will be spared; we will not let them get away with this. We have seen large-scale gang wars like this before, back in the 1990s. Even then, the Mumbai Police effectively handled the situation—they dealt with the perpetrators in their own language, ensuring that law and order were maintained. So, any gang attempting to spread terror here should think twice. This is Mumbai; this is Maharashtra," added Shinde.

The Mumbai Police have formed a total of 15 teams to investigate the firing attack on Tiger Shroff. Two people were injured in the firing, one of whom is Tiger's driver, Firdosh, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. According to Mumbai police, three to four rounds were fired at actor's car as he was leaving a sports ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered to see him. The Baaghi actor escaped unhurt from the attack.

READ | Tiger Shroff attack: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, says 'anyone who works with Salman Khan is next'

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