Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family arrived together to vote in Bandra, Mumbai in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, visited a polling booth in Mumbai to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Khan was seen sporting a white shirt and trousers, accessorised with a beanie cap as he fulfilled his civic duty.

The actor and his family arrived under tight security following recent death threats. The Mumbai Police were recently alerted to a death threat against Khan from a caller demanding Rs 50 lakh. An individual named Faizan Khan was arrested in connection with the threat, which follows a similar series of threats against another Bollywood star, Salman Khan.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter & actor Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan arrive to cast their vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/czwVYHs4gB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's voter turnout stood at 58.22% during the single-phase assembly elections. The election witnessed 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, contending for 288 constituencies. The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), faces opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The counting of the votes will take place on Saturday, November 23.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback in 2023 with three consecutive hits after a four-year hiatus. His first two releases - Pathaan and Jawan - even broke several box office records and grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. The third film Dunki was also a commercial success with the worldwide earnings of Rs 450 crore.

The superstar's next release is King, in which she will be sharing screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Badla-fame. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as the villain. Though the release date hasn't been announced yet, there are reports stating that King will hit the screens on March 20, 2026, on Eid.

