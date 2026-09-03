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Mahaprabhu Jagannath movie review: After Mahavatar Narsimha, Hanuman Ansh, this film celebrates dharma for good, leave everything aside, take your kids for big screen treat

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Mahaprabhu Jagannath movie review: After Mahavatar Narsimha, Hanuman Ansh, this film celebrates dharma for good, leave everything aside, take your kids for big screen treat

There are hardly any good animated flicks for kids in India. After Mahavatar Narsimha, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is another flick that should be enjoyed on the big screen. It will set a good precedent for other makers to churn out more animated flicks.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mahaprabhu Jagannath movie review: After Mahavatar Narsimha, Hanuman Ansh, this film celebrates dharma for good, leave everything aside, take your kids for big screen treat
A poster of Mahaprabhu Jagannath (Image source: Official handout)
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Director: Shripad Warkhedkar

Voice cast: Sonal Kaushal, Prachi Save Saathi, Aditya Raj Sharma

Runtime: 104 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas 

Rating: 4 stars

Mahaprabhu Jagannath synopsis

Set in the origins of the popular cartoon series, Jay Jagannath, the movie explores the foundation of Lord Jagannath and Balaram's friendship. The film revolves around how Jagannath goes to great lengths, beyond universes, to protect all of his devotees from the evil clutches of Ahamasur, a tyrant who wishes to take revenge on the almighty and become the overlord of all the realms. 

First thoughts on Mahaprabhu Jagannath 

I've never been much of an admirer of Jagannath. Thanks to my little daughter, who introduced me to Prabhu through the famous cartoon series. In the hoard of content, filled with action, thrillers, gory violence, and adult humour, it's important to have an appetite for a feel-good animated featurette as well, which helps young minds to build an interest in our Indian roots, culture, and dharma. Mahaprabhu Jagannath stays true to the original source and delivers a captivating rollercoaster ride that leaves you impressed with the vision and the intent of the makers. After watching Mahaprabhu Jagannath and noticing how the kids around me reacted to the film, I realised that there is so much that Indian filmmakers can explore even in animation, if they're willing to take the risk. 

What works for Mahaprabhu Jagannath 

The basic storyline of Good vs Evil is presented with an interesting premise. The story of Ahamasur, why he envies Jagannath, how he earns the vardaan of being a creator and destroyer, and to what extent he becomes desperate to become the only God is narrated with a tight screenplay. The animation isn't improved, but ain't degraded either. It stays faithful to the cartoon and doesn't deviate from the already established world. The crisp runtime of 1 hr 24 mins is another factor that keeps your attention undivided. The climax sequence is the highlight of the film, leaving your jaw wide open. The vishwaroop of Jagannath and the conclusion to Ahamasur are clap-worthy sequences. Even the voice cast, retained from the OG show, delivers a fine job, keeping the soul of the show intact. 

Shortcomings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath

Surprisingly, there are very few flaws in this film. Sometimes it felt that the makers could have enhanced the animation, something we earlier saw in Mahavatar Narsimha. The music could have been much better; a catchy song could have helped the film in creating awareness. Even the popular theme of the show was ignored in the film, and you feel a bit surprised. 

Overall impact 

Mahaprabhu Jagannath is a must-watch, not only for kids, but also for adults. Leave everything aside, and take your kid to this film.  There are hardly any good animated flicks for kids in India. After Mahavatar Narsimha, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is another flick that should be enjoyed on the big screen. It will set a good precedent for other makers to churn out more animated flicks, an unexplored territory waiting to get its due.

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