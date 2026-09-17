Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer: Netizens say sorry to Ranbir Kapoor, troll 'laughable VFX' of Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggall's film: 'Iske saamne Adipurush gold hai'

The trailer of Anjali Arora's acting debut, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, has been dropped, and instantly it has become the memefest, with netizens trolling it left, right, and centre.

Kaccha Badam fame Anjali Arora's big project, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, will soon be released in cinemas, and the team unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, September 17. The film has been made on a modest budget, and it's releasing in the same year as the mega-scale Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana slated for Diwali. As a result, when the trailer dropped online, netizens didn't waste time and quickly shared their thoughts about the film.

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor REFUSES to eat Ganpati Bappa's prasad for THIS reason, gets brutally trolled: 'Isko beef dete toh...'

Why netizens are miffed with the trailer

A majority of the netizens have slammed the poor production quality and the miscasting of Anjali as Maa Seeta. Another section of the audience even pointed out that this Ramayan is an answer to all those who were trolling Ranbir's interpretation of Lord Rama. A few of them even called Dev Sharma 'unfit' for the role of Rama.

A netizen wrote, "Namit Malhotra Ramayana ko hate karne walo ke yahi complaint thi ki Ranbir Kapoor muskra kyu nahi raha. Ram ji tho hamesa smile karte the. Lo mil gaye tumhe, tumhare hamesa smile karne wala Ram." Another netizen wrote, "Adipurush iske saamne gold hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Adipurush ke liye respect badh gayi." An internet user wrote, "Jab trailer khatam hua tha woh best part tha." Another internet user wrote, "After watching this, I'm sorry, Ranbir, Namit."

Anjali Arora on playing Seeta Maa

Speaking about the character, Anjali said, “What stayed closest to my heart about Mata Sita was her unwavering resolve. There is immense grace and gentleness within her, but behind that gentleness lies an extraordinary inner strength. Even through the most difficult circumstances and periods of separation, she never let go of her dignity, her faith, or her values. For me, the most important part of portraying her was to bring that inner strength and dignity into my performance with complete sensitivity.” Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha will be released in cinemas in Chattisgarhi and Hindi on September 25, 2026.