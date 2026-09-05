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From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

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OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

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Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Amid massive backlash, Anjali Arora admits playing Mata Sita has been responsible journey: 'I knew from beginning that...'

After the teaser, the makers revealed the song Ram Ji Ki Sena from Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. Anjali Arora also opened up about taking on the challenge of playing Goddess Sita.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 04:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Amid massive backlash, Anjali Arora admits playing Mata Sita has been responsible journey: 'I knew from beginning that...'
Anjali Arora as Mata Seeta in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha (Image source: Screengrab)
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    Actress and influencer Anjali Arora's upcoming project Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has garnered attention, but in the wrong way. The teaser of the film received mixed to negative reactions on the internet, and makers have been slammed for casting Kaccha Badam-fame as Mata Sita. Amid the backlash, the makers revealed a new song from the movie, Ram Ji Ki Sena. The song captures the faith, courage, unity and determination of Shri Ram’s vanar sena as it moves towards Lanka. The song draws from the journey towards Lanka and the building of the Ram Setu, with Ram Naam at the heart of its emotion and energy.

    Anjali Arora says she approached the role with respect and sincerity

    The primary cast, including Anjali Arora and Dev Sharma, have shared their thoughts about the project and the precautions they took while working on the film. Anjali Arora said, "For me, playing Mata Sita has been one of the most emotional and responsible journeys of my life. She represents immense strength, dignity, patience, and faith. Her love for Shri Ram is profound, but what inspires me equally is her inner courage and the grace with which she faces every trial." She further added, "I knew from the beginning that this character had to be approached with complete respect and sincerity. I hope audiences see the devotion and effort with which we have tried to bring her to the screen, and audiences will love the song that will touch their hearts”

    Watch the latest song

    The makers dropped evidence of their film shot in real locations

    Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is that both the film and its songs have been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. Rather than creating the Chhattisgarhi version later as a dubbed adaptation. The film’s real-location approach was also recently highlighted through a BTS video featuring Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora from the shoot in Chitrakoot, Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

    Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman, and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha will be released in cinemas on 25 September 2026 in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.

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