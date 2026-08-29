Mahakali: Not Akshaye Khanna, Prasanth Varma, but unrecognisable Shriya Reddy as Chandi became biggest surprise of upcoming pan-India film

Ever since Mahakali's announcement, Akshaye Khanna has been seen frontlining the ambitious Prashanth Varma's next outing from the Hanu-Man universe. However, after the first glimpse reveal of Shukracharya's Cry, Sriya Reddy became the highlight of the film. Of course, Akshaye looked terrific as Shukracharya, but it is the transformation of Shriya Reddy into Goddess Durga that easily became one of the most striking aspects of the Mahakali teaser. The first glimpse of the film is out, and even with a brief appearance, her complete transformation has left audiences stunned. Her look, intensity, and commanding presence make her portion of the teaser one of its biggest highlights.

Ever since Mahakali's announcement, Akshaye Khanna has been seen frontlining the ambitious Prashanth Varma's next outing from the Hanu-Man universe. However, after the first glimpse reveal of Shukracharya's Cry, Sriya Reddy became the highlight of the film. Of course, Akshaye looked terrific as Shukracharya, but it is the transformation of Shriya Reddy into Goddess Durga that easily became one of the most striking aspects of the Mahakali teaser. The first glimpse of the film is out, and even with a brief appearance, her complete transformation has left audiences stunned. Her look, intensity, and commanding presence make her portion of the teaser one of its biggest highlights.

From Salaar to Mahakali, Shriya Reddy had a long journey to stardom

Over the past few projects, Sriya has consistently brought something distinct to every role. From her intense turn in Salaar to her work in They Call Him OG and Suzhal, the actor has continued to deliver strong performances and build an increasingly impressive body of work.

Now, Mahakali appears to take that intensity into an entirely different space. The teaser offers only a brief look at Sriya as Goddess Durga, but it was enough to grab attention. Her appearance and the sheer force with which she embodies the character have sparked strong reactions, with the final glimpse emerging as one of the most striking moments of the teaser.

Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Reddy, the standout performers from the first glimpse

Akshaye Khanna, as expected, is terrific and brings his own gravitas to the teaser. However, Sriya’s brief appearance creates a different kind of intrigue. There is an unmistakable strength in the way she inhabits the character, making audiences curious to see what she brings to the full film.

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With one challenging project following another and Mahakali adding yet another distinctive role to her repertoire, Sriya Reddy is entering an exciting phase of her career. If this first glimpse is any indication, she is truly an actor to watch out for. Mahakali will be released in cinemas on January 8, 2027.