This popular 90s' villain who gave hits with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman; died in horrific car crash in front of family

This popular actor died tragically in front of his wife and daughter.

Whether it’s a comedy or an emotional drama, Bollywood films have always entertained us. A hero is only as strong as the villain he faces, and the villains from the '90s still have a loyal fanbase.

One of these iconic villains is Mahavir Shah, whose name alone could instill fear in audiences. While you may remember him as an inspector in many films, he was a very down-to-earth person in real life. Let’s take a look at his life.

Early life:

In Mumbai, Mahavir Shah was born on April 5, 1960, and married to Chetna Shah. He had dreamed of becoming an actor since childhood and made his debut in 1977 with the film Ab Kya Hoga, where he played a driver. He gained fame for his portrayal of negative characters in various films.

Films in which he starred

He appeared in several notable films, including Ankush (1986), Dayawan (1988), Tezaab (1988), Narasimha (1991), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Tiranga (1992), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), and Mehndi (1998). Tragically, he passed away in a car accident.

Tragic death in front of his family

On August 31, 2000, Mahavir Shah tragically died in a car crash during a two-month holiday in the U.S. His car collided with another vehicle, and while his wife, daughter, and son survived, Mahavir was struck by another car after exiting his own. Unfortunately, this led to his death.

