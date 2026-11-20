Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitesh Bhardwaj was once in huge support of Ramayana. However, now he's extremely against the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer. Read on to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana may have earned over Rs 1500 crore worldwide, but it has offended veteran actors who have played iconic characters based on Indian epics. After Mukesh Khanna and Sunil Lahri, actor Nitish Bhardwaj, who's popularly known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has openly slammed the 'agenda film' and even called out the government to look out for the funding of this film. Before Ramayana's release, Nitish was going gaga about Nitesh Tiwari's direction and even predicted an Oscar win. However, after the release, Nitish has turned his back and blasted the filmmaker and producer Namit Malhotra for distorting facts and manipulating history. According to Nitish, Ramayana lacks soul, and it's made only with substance.

Ramayana makes Ravana 'hero' Rama villain, with deadpan face of Ranbir Kapoor: Nitish

In an interview with NDTV, Nitish objected to the portrayal of Ram leaving Ayodhya in tears, arguing that the film fails to reflect the Ikshvaku clan's code of honour, captured in the line: "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaayi par vachan na jaayi." He went on to bash Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face," he said. "That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."

Also read: Ramayana: From fastest 1500 crore gross to biggest post-Diwali earner, records broken by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's blockbuster

Nitish Bhardwaj says Ravana is shown like a 'Marxist communist leader'

Nitish's strongest criticism of Yash's portrayal of Ravan, stating, "Ravan's negatives were not shown at all," and his character comes across "like a Marxist communist leader". Nitish mentioned that episodes from the Aranya Kand and Yuddha Kand have been omitted from the film.

Nitish questions the makers for twisting the narrative for future generations

Nitesh asked two pertinent questions: "What was the need for Vishnu's avatar as Lord Ram?" He reasoned that the portrayal "nullified the entire concept of avatar". He later asked how the makers would portray Rama defeating Ravana, as they have shown Ravana as a leader, and didn't highlight his negatives. "This weakling that you showed as Lord Ram is going to kill Ravan. You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero," Nitish said.

Nitish urged the government to enquire

One of the most important questions he raised was about film's funding. Bharadwaj claimed that Ramayana is funded by the money that has come into the production company from Luxembourg, the UAE and Singapore. Nitish described Ramayana as "agenda people" to "the new British", claiming that cinema was being used to diminish Indian civilisation. When asked who was behind this, Nitish replied, "I don't know. That's for the government to look into." He also questioned why no one in the government had objected on Ramayana, and asked whether Bollywood "could do this with Islam or Christianity".