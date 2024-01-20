Headlines

Ratan Tata's company to continue as IPL title sponsor till 2028, to pay Rs....

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

US President Biden speaks with Israeli PM Netanyahu after almost a month, discusses two-state solution

Meet IAS officer, a son of village cloth seller who studied at IIT Delhi, then cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Stock market to have normal trading on Saturday, remain shut on Jan 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata's company to continue as IPL title sponsor till 2028, to pay Rs....

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Highest individual score in India vs England Tests

Parenting tips to learn from Sudha Murty

Meet actor, launched by Amitabh, worked with SRK; accident ruined his career, had no work for years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Meet actress who debuted at 14 with Mammootty, lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, faced 100 rejections, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Nitish Bhardwaj, popularly known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is an expression of Bibhastsa Rasa.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal though proved to be a blockbuster, also received backlash from a section of society. From Javed Akhtar to Swanand Kirkire, many celebs criticised the movie. Recently, Nitish Bhardwaj, popularly known for the portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat criticised the violent tone of the film. 

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Nitish Bhardwaj said that the success of films like Animal is what makes him worried. The actor said, "Action can be in Veer Rasa too but the film is an expression of Bibhastsa Rasa. In action as well as dialogues and behaviour. I would be worried if more such films are made and they are successful. I could not sit beyond the interval, in spite of being an ardent fan of Ranbir's acting prowess."

He further added, "I think this where I would link it to OTT productions continuous use of cuss words in web series over the years has kind of legitimised the Vikriti in man and the audience seems to be enjoying it now because they are desensitized to its impact then it will soon show its effects elsewhere in the society." 

Talking about the success of the movie despite criticism, Ranbir Kapoor said to PTI, "I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) prove that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies." 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna along with others in key roles and though the film has broken several box office records and has collected over Rs 900 crore at box office worldwide, the film also received flak for its misogynistic and violent content. The film, however, continues to roar at the box office. 

Read Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

Viral video: Passengers grab phone snatcher through train window, drag him for 1 km; internet reacts

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Update: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE