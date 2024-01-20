Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Nitish Bhardwaj, popularly known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is an expression of Bibhastsa Rasa.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal though proved to be a blockbuster, also received backlash from a section of society. From Javed Akhtar to Swanand Kirkire, many celebs criticised the movie. Recently, Nitish Bhardwaj, popularly known for the portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat criticised the violent tone of the film.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Nitish Bhardwaj said that the success of films like Animal is what makes him worried. The actor said, "Action can be in Veer Rasa too but the film is an expression of Bibhastsa Rasa. In action as well as dialogues and behaviour. I would be worried if more such films are made and they are successful. I could not sit beyond the interval, in spite of being an ardent fan of Ranbir's acting prowess."

He further added, "I think this where I would link it to OTT productions continuous use of cuss words in web series over the years has kind of legitimised the Vikriti in man and the audience seems to be enjoying it now because they are desensitized to its impact then it will soon show its effects elsewhere in the society."

Talking about the success of the movie despite criticism, Ranbir Kapoor said to PTI, "I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) prove that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna along with others in key roles and though the film has broken several box office records and has collected over Rs 900 crore at box office worldwide, the film also received flak for its misogynistic and violent content. The film, however, continues to roar at the box office.

