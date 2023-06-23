Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan accuses Manoj Muntashir of ‘copying’ Adipurush dialogues: 'He has no knowledge'

Gajendra Chauhan accuses Manoj Muntashir of ‘copying’ Adipurush dialogues

Om Raut’s Adipurush has been facing the heat of the audience due to its dialogues and depiction of certain characters in the movie. Recently, Mahabharata actor Gajendra Chauhan lashed out at Manoj Muntashir and demanded a ban on the movie.

In an interview with India Today, Gajendra Chauhan said, “No matter how much you try to improve it, it won’t change. It won’t bring any benefit. People have already punished the filmmaker. Look at the collection on the first day and today. They deserve punishment, and they should be punished. I am even surprised by the decisions of the censor board. They should also be questioned. This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it.”

Not only this, he also slammed Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and accused him of 'copying' dialogues, and said, “I think Manoj Muntashir has introduced ignorance to the world. He really has no knowledge. He is a lyricist and he was asked to write the dialogues. The dialogues he added to the film were taken from videos of writers that circulate on social media. Like the dialogue by Kumar Vishwas, ‘I will set your Lanka on fire.’ By combining all these, he has presented it as if he has written everything. He is still being stubborn. This arrogance is not right for any artist.”

Manoj Muntashir has been grabbing headlines because of his controversial statements since the release of the film. The dialogue writer recently faced backlash for saying that ‘Bajrangbali is not god’. He told Aaj Tak in interview, “Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We made him God because his devotion had that power),” as he defended dialogues in Adipurush.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The movie also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Lord Hanuman). Despite being surrounded by controversy, and garnering negative views, the film has managed to collect Rs 255.30 crore in 6 days.

