Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan accuses Manoj Muntashir of ‘copying’ Adipurush dialogues: 'He has no knowledge'

Mahabharata actor Gajendra Chauhan slammed Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, accused him of copying Kumar Vishwas' dialogue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan accuses Manoj Muntashir of ‘copying’ Adipurush dialogues: 'He has no knowledge'
Gajendra Chauhan accuses Manoj Muntashir of ‘copying’ Adipurush dialogues

Om Raut’s Adipurush has been facing the heat of the audience due to its dialogues and depiction of certain characters in the movie. Recently, Mahabharata actor Gajendra Chauhan lashed out at Manoj Muntashir and demanded a ban on the movie. 

In an interview with India Today, Gajendra Chauhan said, “No matter how much you try to improve it, it won’t change. It won’t bring any benefit. People have already punished the filmmaker. Look at the collection on the first day and today. They deserve punishment, and they should be punished. I am even surprised by the decisions of the censor board. They should also be questioned. This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it.” 

Not only this, he also slammed Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and accused him of 'copying' dialogues, and said, “I think Manoj Muntashir has introduced ignorance to the world. He really has no knowledge. He is a lyricist and he was asked to write the dialogues. The dialogues he added to the film were taken from videos of writers that circulate on social media. Like the dialogue by Kumar Vishwas, ‘I will set your Lanka on fire.’ By combining all these, he has presented it as if he has written everything. He is still being stubborn. This arrogance is not right for any artist.”

Manoj Muntashir has been grabbing headlines because of his controversial statements since the release of the film. The dialogue writer recently faced backlash for saying that ‘Bajrangbali is not god’. He told Aaj Tak in interview, “Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We made him God because his devotion had that power),” as he defended dialogues in Adipurush.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The movie also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Lord Hanuman). Despite being surrounded by controversy, and garnering negative views, the film has managed to collect Rs 255.30 crore in 6 days. 

Read Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s movie gets trolled for bad VFX, netizens say ‘Brahmastra was better’

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.