Soha Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram showing the family praying together. Kunal Kemmu’s father led the aarti of Lord Shiva and placed tikas on everyone. Inaaya participated in the rituals too.

It was a special day in the Kemmu-Khan household on Tuesday as the family celebrated Mahashivratri and Herath Poshte with a puja at home.

Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, also joined in the celebration. Soha shared a video on Instagram showing the family praying together. Kunal’s father led the aarti of Lord Shiva and placed tikas on everyone. Inaaya participated in the rituals too, joining her mom Soha to perform the aarti as the family gathered together.

Soha shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it, “Herath Mubarak! #happymahashivratri love, peace, and prayer.” This has become an annual tradition for the family.

Herath is a festival celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits on the 13th day of the dark half of Phalguna, which usually falls between February and March. It holds great cultural and religious significance for the community, especially since they have continued to observe it even after migration due to the unrest in the valley. Known as the night of Hara or Shiva, Herath is a time for devotion and celebration. This year, Mahashivratri is on February 26.

Kunal and his family are Kashmiri Pandits, while Soha is the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She married Kunal on January 25, 2015, and the couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.