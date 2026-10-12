Maha Devi Adishakti trailer: After Mahavatar Narsimha, Maa Durga vs Mahishasura's epic battle gets adapted into 'impressive' animation flick, netizens react

Mahavatar Narsimha has certainly opened the doors for animation. Now Maa Durga gets her animated flick, and the trailer has left netizens impressed.

After the mega blockbuster of Mahavatar Narsimha, another animated flick will continue promoting dharma. The first look of Maha Devi Adishakti was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of the start of Navratri. Produced by Gaurav Malhotra of Artha Entertainment and Animation, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide in February 2027.

Music by Shreyas Puranik, directed by Milind Nandanwar and written by acclaimed writer and author Akshat Gupta, Maha Devi Adishakti brings together storytelling, music and animation to present a cinematic experience inspired by India’s rich history and cultural heritage. Maha Devi Adishakti celebrates the many forms of Devi, from Mahishasuramardini, the vanquisher of Mahishasura, to Goddess Kali, the embodiment of divine power and the destruction of evil. Through animation, the film brings these timeless stories of the Divine Mother to a new generation.

In an era when artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming content creation, the makers of Maha Devi Adishakti have chosen to invest in the painstaking process of manual animation, with over 150 animators contributing to the film. The decision reflects a commitment to the art of animation as a deeply human craft.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Milind Nandanwar said, “Bharat has forever been the land of spirituality, devotion and timeless wisdom. The stories of Sanatan Dharma have shaped our civilisation, carrying messages that remain relevant across generations. They remind us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, Dharma and truth will ultimately prevail. We feel divinely blessed that Maa chose us as her medium to bring her story to her children. It is both a privilege and a profound responsibility that we embrace with complete devotion.”

Producer Gaurav Malhotra added, saying, “We grew up watching devotional television serials and reading books that shaped our understanding of our culture and traditions. Today, as the way children consume content evolves, we felt the need to tell these timeless stories in a format they can connect with and enjoy. Maha Devi Adishakti is our endeavour to bring India’s spiritual heritage closer to the younger generation while preserving its essence and sanctity. Envisioned as a family film, it aims to bring grandparents, parents and children together through a shared experience of culture, values and devotion.” Maha Devi Adishakti - The Legend of Maa Durga releases in cinemas in February 2027.