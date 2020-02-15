'Magical, but scandalous': Sonam Kapoor shares throwback photo with Anand Ahuja for Valentines Day

Yesterday was a day to celebrate love and celebrities made sure that they make the most of it by spending time with their Valentines and let them know how much they are loved and appreciated. Actor Sonam Kapoor who had married her long time beau a while back shared a romantic picture with her husband on the occasion. She chose a picture to post, from one of the most romantic cities in the world, Paris. The picture shows the couple kissing under the Eiffel Tower in the city of love.

Sonam captioned the picture, "Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I’ve never been happier my love. Everyday phenomenal."

Anand, replying to the post, wrote in the comments section, “Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous! Love you @sonamkapoor.” Sonam and Anand got married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. Several of Sonam and Anand’s friends left comments under the post. Karan Boolani, who is said to be dating Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, left heart emojis.

Apart from Sonam and Anand, several other celebrities from the industry also shared glimpses of their Valentine’s Day celebrations. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas danced to the song Aankh Marey, in a video shared by Nick on Instagram while Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared pictures from inside their lavishly decorated hotel room.