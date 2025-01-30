Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's pairing, at the time, was most of the most successful ones at the box office and Sooraj Barjatya was keen on casting someone who did not have a previous association with Salman Khan.

One of Sooraj Barjatya's most iconic films is Hum Saath Saath Hain which was released in 1999. The film, which was a super hit when it was released, has received cult status now among audiences. Hum Saath Saath Hain starred Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre as the leads along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, and Tabu in pivotal roles. However, did you know that Sooraj Barjatya wanted to cast Madhuri Dixit in the role of Salman Khan’s sister-in-law? It did not pan out only because Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit had previously romanced in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Sooraj Barjatya recalled the casting and said, "I told her ‘Madhuri, I am making a male-dominated picture and if I cast you opposite Salman, then it is a very small role for you and if I cast you opposite Mohnish Bahl, then you will be playing bhabhi to Salman Khan. She is such a lovely lady, she said ‘It doesn’t matter, it is a joy to work together.’ But then I said I will not be comfortable."

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's pairing, at the time, was most of the most successful ones at the box office and Sooraj Barjatya was keen on casting someone who did not have a previous association with Salman Khan. "The whole debate was that Salman is a star so I had to cast someone who would be accepted as a bhabhi I so we cast Tabu because Tabu came without any image," he said.

The first offer to play the role of Preeti in the film Hum Saath Saath Hain was given to Raveena Tandon. However, Raveena did not want to do a multi-starrer film at that time. So later Sonali Bendre was cast. At the same time, Vivek's role was offered to Anil Kapoor and later to Rishi Kapoor before Mohnish Bahl. Both rejected the role, and then Mohnish came on board.

