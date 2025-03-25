According to reports, love sparked between Madhuri Dixit and this cricketer when they met during a photo shoot.

Bollywood and cricket have always had a close connection, and this has been true for many years. Cricketers and film stars have often made headlines together.

What many might not remember is that in the 1990s, Bollywood's timeless beauty, Madhuri Dixit, and former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja were one of the most talked-about power couples at the peak of their careers.

October 14, 2024

According to reports, love sparked between Ajay Jadeja and Madhuri Dixit when they met during a photo shoot. At the time, Ajay was exploring opportunities in Bollywood, and Madhuri reportedly tried to support him by recommending his name to producers.

However, their relationship faded when Ajay’s name became linked to the match-fixing controversy. Unfortunately, Ajay’s emerging cricket career struggles began to affect his personal life as well.

Ajay Jadeja comes from the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat, and is the son of Daulatsinh Jadeja and Gyanba Jadeja. His father, Daulatsinh, was a respected politician who represented the Jamnagar constituency in Parliament for three terms. Additionally, Ajay’s family has a significant legacy in cricket. His relatives include K. S. Ranjitsinhji, the namesake of India’s prestigious Ranji Trophy, and K. S. Duleepsinhji, after whom the Duleep Trophy is named.

Ajay Jadeja's royal family has played an important role in Indian cricket, and his own cricket career was impressive too. He helped India win the 1995 Asia Cup and was one of the top batsmen in the world at his peak. Ajay also captained the Indian cricket team.

However, in 2000, he was banned by the BCCI due to alleged match-fixing, which ended his cricket career. After leaving cricket, Ajay appeared on reality shows, acted in Bollywood films, and worked as a cricket analyst on various TV shows.

For those who may not know, the match-fixing scandal not only brought an end to Ajay Jadeja's cricket career but also affected his personal life. He was on the verge of marrying one of Bollywood’s most successful and beautiful actresses, but his relationship with her ended because of the match-fixing controversy. Today, Ajay Jadeja is happily married to the daughter of a well-known politician and has two children. Professionally, he currently works as the team mentor for the Afghanistan cricket team.