Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'

GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper

Navratri 2025: 5 famous temples in Delhi-NCR to seek Maa Durga's blessings

Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong

Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral

Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable

Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision, now earns Rs 60 lakhs, she is...

No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after Donald Trump's restrictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: 7 iconic performances that define her career

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stu

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong

This cricketer and Madhuri Dixit’s 1990s romance ended amid a match-fixing scandal.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 01:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood and cricket have long shared a special connection, with stars from both worlds often making headlines together. One of the most talked-about pairings in the 1990s was Bollywood’s timeless beauty, Madhuri Dixit, and former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Reports suggest that their love story began during a photo shoot. At the time, Ajay was exploring opportunities in Bollywood, and Madhuri, eager to support him, reportedly recommended his name to film producers. The couple’s chemistry quickly became the subject of media attention, making them one of the most celebrated power couples of the era.

However, their relationship faced challenges when Ajay’s name became linked to a match-fixing controversy. The scandal not only disrupted his flourishing cricket career but also affected his personal life, ultimately leading to the end of their romance.

Ajay Jadeja hails from the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. He is the son of Daulatsinh Jadeja, a respected politician who served three terms in Parliament representing Jamnagar, and Gyanba Jadeja. Ajay’s family also has a significant legacy in cricket, including legendary relatives K. S. Ranjitsinhji, the namesake of India’s prestigious Ranji Trophy, and K. S. Duleepsinhji, after whom the Duleep Trophy is named.

Ajay himself had an impressive cricket career. He played a key role in India’s 1995 Asia Cup victory and was considered one of the top batsmen in the world at his peak. He also captained the Indian cricket team before the match-fixing scandal in 2000 brought an abrupt end to his international career.

After retiring from cricket, Ajay explored various avenues including reality shows, acting in Bollywood films, and working as a cricket analyst on television. The match-fixing scandal, however, left a lasting impact on both his professional and personal life, preventing him from marrying Madhuri Dixit at the time.

Today, Ajay Jadeja is happily married to the daughter of a prominent politician, and the couple has two children. Professionally, he serves as the team mentor for the Afghanistan cricket team, continuing his contribution to cricket in a different role.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details
Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? details here
Double jackpot for government employees, pensioners ahead of festive season; DA hike, 8th pay commission to increase salaries upto Rs...
Double jackpot for government employees, pensioners ahead of festive season...
'Moye moye moment': Netizens troll Pakistan as Andy Pycroft to serve as match referee again in IND vs PAK game
Netizens troll Pakistan as Andy Pycroft to serve as match referee again
A New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: How Private Players Are Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat
Private Sector's Role in India's Defense Self-Reliance
Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21
Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE