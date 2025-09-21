Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong

This cricketer and Madhuri Dixit’s 1990s romance ended amid a match-fixing scandal.

Bollywood and cricket have long shared a special connection, with stars from both worlds often making headlines together. One of the most talked-about pairings in the 1990s was Bollywood’s timeless beauty, Madhuri Dixit, and former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Reports suggest that their love story began during a photo shoot. At the time, Ajay was exploring opportunities in Bollywood, and Madhuri, eager to support him, reportedly recommended his name to film producers. The couple’s chemistry quickly became the subject of media attention, making them one of the most celebrated power couples of the era.

However, their relationship faced challenges when Ajay’s name became linked to a match-fixing controversy. The scandal not only disrupted his flourishing cricket career but also affected his personal life, ultimately leading to the end of their romance.

Ajay Jadeja hails from the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. He is the son of Daulatsinh Jadeja, a respected politician who served three terms in Parliament representing Jamnagar, and Gyanba Jadeja. Ajay’s family also has a significant legacy in cricket, including legendary relatives K. S. Ranjitsinhji, the namesake of India’s prestigious Ranji Trophy, and K. S. Duleepsinhji, after whom the Duleep Trophy is named.

Ajay himself had an impressive cricket career. He played a key role in India’s 1995 Asia Cup victory and was considered one of the top batsmen in the world at his peak. He also captained the Indian cricket team before the match-fixing scandal in 2000 brought an abrupt end to his international career.

After retiring from cricket, Ajay explored various avenues including reality shows, acting in Bollywood films, and working as a cricket analyst on television. The match-fixing scandal, however, left a lasting impact on both his professional and personal life, preventing him from marrying Madhuri Dixit at the time.

Today, Ajay Jadeja is happily married to the daughter of a prominent politician, and the couple has two children. Professionally, he serves as the team mentor for the Afghanistan cricket team, continuing his contribution to cricket in a different role.