Madhuri Dixit-Varun Dhawan groove on 'Dupatta Mera' from her show 'The Fame Game', video goes viral - WATCH

Varun Dhawan joins her 'Kalank' co-star Madhuri Dixit for promoting her OTT debut show 'The Fame Game' as the 'Main Tera Hero' actor is seen grooving with the 'Dhak Dhak' girl to the song 'Dupatta Mera' featured in her OTT debut show. In 'The Fame Game', Madhuri plays a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand who gets kidnapped and her family's secrets are revealed to the world as her frantic search goes on in the show through its eight episodes.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Varun wrote, "When the queen hits the dance floor, all you can do is be awestruck." Varun can be heard detailing his experience in the video as he says, "Dancing with Madhuri ma'am was amazing. I don't think there is one word to describe her. For me, she is the dhak dhak girl because she has captured the hearts of millions", before he shakes a leg with her in the sizzling video.

Fans dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments section, but one comment that caught everyone's attention was from a Varun Dhawan's fan page as they wrote, "Zafar and Baahar Begum in parallel universe" pointing to their characters in the 2019 film 'Kalank' that also starred Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles.



Talking about the song 'Dupatta Mera', it is composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman, written by Shraddha Pandit and crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. Earlier, on February 23, Varun had shared a couple of clicks with Madhuri on his Instagram handle, but didn't reveal anything about the song video. Since then, fans of both the stars had been speculating about this association and now they have their answer.