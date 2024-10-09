Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Many actresses like Sneha Ullal, and Zarine Khan, among others have gained immense popularity for being Bollywood superstar lookalikes. Sneha Ullal was likened to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zarine Khan was compared to Katrina Kaif, however, they both had to quit acting after a series of flop films. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was called Madhuri Dixit’s twin. Sadly, she could not replicate the Bollywood dancing diva's career and quit acting despite working with some of the biggest superstars. We are talking about Madhuri Dixit's twin Farheen Khan who worked with Akshay Kumar and Govinda in hit films but quit acting at the peak of her career for love.

Farheen Khan, also known as Bindiya in the South Indian film industry, was a prominent actress in Bollywood, Kannada, and Tamil film industry. Farheen Khan made her debut with Jaan Tere Naam opposite Ronit Roy in 1992 and went on to work with Akshay Kumar in Nazar Ke Samne, Dil Ki Baazi, Meri Aan alongside Sanjay Dutt, and Kalaignan alongside Kamal Haasan.

Farheen Khan became an overnight star after her debut but she gained the most popularity for being Madhuri Dixit's lookalike. However, things soon came to a halt when after just 5 years, Farheen Khan quit acting for love. She got married to former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar. To concentrate on her personal life more, she once also rejected the offer to star in Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film Baazigar.

Farheen Khan grew up in a broken family so to make her own marriage successful, she gave up acting and decided to concentrate completely on her personal life. She married Manoj Prabhakar and became his second wife.

Farheen Khan now lives far away from the world of glitz and glamour with Manoj Prabhakar who has become a businessman after retiring from cricket. The couple lives in Delhi with their two children, Raahil and Manavansh, and Farheen Khan's father-in-law. Manoj Prabhakar's eldest son Rohan from his first wife, Sandhya, and Rohan's wife also live with the family.