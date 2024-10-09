Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

'Was number 1 party in state in Lok Sabha polls': Congress's reminder to Maharashtra allies ahead of Assembly polls

This actor was once bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun, did controversial lip lock scenes, left everything when..

'Kha gaye na dhokha'? This metro-themed Durga Puja Pandal is talk of the town! WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Can diabetes give you high cholesterol and vice versa?

Can diabetes give you high cholesterol and vice versa?

Navratri day 7 colour and its significance

Navratri day 7 colour and its significance

7 greatest discoveries by NASA's Hubble Telescope

7 greatest discoveries by NASA's Hubble Telescope

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Meet beauty queen who was criticised for dark skin, failed in Bollywood, quit acting after marriage, now works as…

Meet beauty queen who was criticised for dark skin, failed in Bollywood, quit acting after marriage, now works as…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Farheen Khan made her debut with Jaan Tere Naam opposite Ronit Roy in 1992 and went on to work with Akshay Kumar in Nazar Ke Samne, Dil Ki Baazi, Meri Aan alongside Sanjay Dutt, and Kalaignan alongside Kamal Haasan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 08:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actresses like Sneha Ullal, and Zarine Khan, among others have gained immense popularity for being Bollywood superstar lookalikes. Sneha Ullal was likened to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zarine Khan was compared to Katrina Kaif, however, they both had to quit acting after a series of flop films. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was called Madhuri Dixit’s twin. Sadly, she could not replicate the Bollywood dancing diva's career and quit acting despite working with some of the biggest superstars. We are talking about Madhuri Dixit's twin Farheen Khan who worked with Akshay Kumar and Govinda in hit films but quit acting at the peak of her career for love.

Farheen Khan, also known as Bindiya in the South Indian film industry, was a prominent actress in Bollywood, Kannada, and Tamil film industry. Farheen Khan made her debut with Jaan Tere Naam opposite Ronit Roy in 1992 and went on to work with Akshay Kumar in Nazar Ke Samne, Dil Ki Baazi, Meri Aan alongside Sanjay Dutt, and Kalaignan alongside Kamal Haasan.

Farheen Khan became an overnight star after her debut but she gained the most popularity for being Madhuri Dixit's lookalike. However, things soon came to a halt when after just 5 years, Farheen Khan quit acting for love. She got married to former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar. To concentrate on her personal life more, she once also rejected the offer to star in Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film Baazigar.

Farheen Khan grew up in a broken family so to make her own marriage successful, she gave up acting and decided to concentrate completely on her personal life. She married Manoj Prabhakar and became his second wife. 

Farheen Khan now lives far away from the world of glitz and glamour with Manoj Prabhakar who has become a businessman after retiring from cricket. The couple lives in Delhi with their two children, Raahil and Manavansh, and Farheen Khan's father-in-law. Manoj Prabhakar's eldest son Rohan from his first wife, Sandhya, and Rohan's wife also live with the family.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K Assembly Election Results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will be Chief Minister as NC-Congress lead

J-K Assembly Election Results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will be Chief Minister as NC-Congress lead

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'

After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'

'Born to dance, forced to study': Video of man reading book while performing garba goes viral

'Born to dance, forced to study': Video of man reading book while performing garba goes viral

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement