Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Madhuri Dixit arrived three hours late in her Toronto show and disappointed fans by just performing a few of her hook steps, instead of the complete dance performances which were advertised.

Madhuri Dixit is currently on her Canada-US tour, in which the actress was supposed to entertain the audiences with her dance performances. However, for her first show in Toronto on November 2, she arrived three hours late and just performed a few of her hook steps. As expected, Madhuri was slammed and trolled widely from the people who attended the show and the netizens after several videos from the show went viral on social media.

After the Toronto show fiasco, Madhuri has now turned the rest of her shows in USA as just meet and greet events. She took to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 5, and shared the new poster that stated "Meet & Greet Golden Diva of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit." She was once again called as the netizens lashed out at her for not even apologising for disappointing the audiences at Toronto.

One Instagram user wrote, "It's unfortunate that you’re now stating it's a meet and greet after your Toronto audience including myself spent our money without having the proper information. Ever since I was a kid I have been a fan and sadly I’ve been left completely disappointed", while another added, "You owe Toronto an apology for fake advertising. Your own post on your profile doesn't call it a Meet and Greet. You promoted it as an evening of dance, music and celebrations."

"What a true disappointment this was! As a celebrity of your reputation, it's sad to see how you are either unaware or have decided to turn away from what has happened at your Toronto show. Not only were fans who attended so dissatisfied and feel cheated but even the local artists who were asked to perform one night before and promised a photo at the least with you were treated so badly", read another comment. One netizen asked, "Why were you 3 hours late with no apologies? Please stick to acting and leave this drama."

One of her true fans also expressed their anger and wrote, "Madhuri Dixit Nene. I grew up loving you and watching you. As of now. Toronto is very disappointed in your show. They were misled. False advertising on what the show was supposed to be. What everyone was expecting and what actually happened." Several users even questioned why are people even paying her to watch her.

Madhuri Dixit's next US shows are scheduled in New Jersey on November 6, Boston on November 7, Chicago on November 8, Houston on November 9, and New York on November 15.

READ | 'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar