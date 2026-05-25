Madhuri Dixit thought Suresh Triveni was 'kidding' when he revealed Maa Behen title: 'Is this really the film's name?'

Featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and influencer Dharna Durga in the leading roles along with Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj, Maa Behen will premiere on Netflix on June 4. The crime comedy is helmed by Suresh Trivedi.

Madhuri Dixit Nene has said she has consistently chosen characters where women have agency and strength. The actor, who will be seen playing a single mother in the upcoming film, Maa Behen, said the movie presents women as powerful individuals. The film, also starring Triptii Dimri and influencer Dharna Durga, is helmed by Suresh Triveni, the director of films Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, and Subedaar.

"I've worked very hard in my acting career. Talking in reference to Maa Behen, I’ve always tried to do films where women have a powerful role. I'm thankful to Survesh (Triveni) and Vikram (Malhotra, producer) that they thought of me for this role, which is completely different for me to do. I'm glad I got to play yet another powerful role," Dixit Nene, known for roles in films like Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Pukar, and others, said. She was speaking at the trailer launch press conference for Maa Behen.

The crime comedy features Dixit Nene as Rekha, a mother who's already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball: a dead body in her kitchen. "With her two daughters, Jaya (Dimri), the responsible one, and Sushma (Durga), the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbours from sniffing out the truth," read the official logline.

Speaking of the title, Maa Behen, the actor admitted to being completely caught off guard when Triveni first revealed the title of the movie. "When he narrated the story to me, I asked him, 'What's the title of the film?' and he said, 'Maa Behen', and for a second, I thought he is kidding, and I laughed. He was just looking at me. I asked him, 'Is this really the title of the film?', and he said, 'Yes'. When I heard the story, I felt this is the apt title," she said.

Maa Behen also stars Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Netflix on June 4. It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films.

READ | Ranveer Singh breaks silence on FWICE ban over Don 3 row with Farhan Akhtar: 'Wish the franchise continued success'