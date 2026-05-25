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'Madhuri Dixit thi isiliye': David Dhawan recalls cheeky question he asked to Sanjay Dutt for doing Kalank, reveals superstar's reaction

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'Madhuri Dixit thi isiliye': David Dhawan recalls cheeky question he asked to Sanjay Dutt for doing Kalank, reveals superstar's reaction

Varun Dhawan recalled how Kalank's failure affected him and his dad, David Dhawan. The veteran director remembered the cheeky question he asked Sanjay Dutt regarding Kalank, taking a dig at his relationship with Madhuri Dixit.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2026, 08:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Madhuri Dixit thi isiliye': David Dhawan recalls cheeky question he asked to Sanjay Dutt for doing Kalank, reveals superstar's reaction
David Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Director David Dhawan reacted to Kalank's failure, and also recalled the cheeky remark he passed on Sanjay Dutt for agreeing to do this film. The 2019 release, partition drama Kalank, was expected to be the biggest hit of the year. Produced by Karan Johar, directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank starred an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay, and Madhuri Dixit. The film was mounted on a huge budget, and a lot was riding on the film. However, when the film was finally released, it went on to become the biggest embarrassment of the year, and also Varun's first flop. 

David Dhawan revealed he was depressed with Kalank's failure 

Recently, at the trailer launch of his next film with Varun, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, David remembered how Kalank's box office debacle not only affected the young actor, but also him. Stressing on the fact that how expensive Kalank was, David said, "There's one film of his (Varun) that didn't work, and it depressed me. It was a very big film. Karan Johar must have sold his last shirt to make that movie! That film was Kalank." 

David Dhawan mocked Sanjay Dutt for taking up Kalank

The Shola aur Shabnam director further remembered what he told Sanjay Dutt after Kalank's release. "I asked Sanjay Dutt, 'Tu kyun kiya yeh picture? Madhuri Dixit thi isliye?' Sanju was very upset during that film." For the unversed, Sanjay and Madhuri were romantically involved in the early 90s. However, they parted ways after Sanjay was arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Varun Dhawan on Kalank's failure 

Even Varun shared his thoughts on Kalank's failure, and said, "When I had my first flop, which happened after a couple of hits, it shook me very badly. I wondered, yeh kaise ho gaya, kyun ho gaya? This is because I had a row of hits. My father always told me that it is the law of averages." His next film, the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, will be released on June 5. 

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