Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'

Madhuri Dixit hinted at her upcoming project Mrs Deshpande in her latest Instagram post. The veteran actress will be seen playing a serial killer in the web series directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Madhuri Dixit surprised her fans and Instagram followers on Wedesday morning when she shared a few lyrics to her popular songs including Maar Daala, Bholi Si Surat, Arre Re Arre, Ek Do Teen, and Dhak Dhak, in her latest Instagram post. She added a thrilling twist to each one of them, leaving everyone guessing. She captioned her post, "Coming soon."

Well, for those wondering what's Madhuri is hinting at, let's break your suspense. She is hinting at her next project - a web series called Mrs Deshpande, in which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress plays a serial killer. The upcoming show is a remake of the French series La Mante and is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, who has helmed critically acclaimed films like Dor and Iqbal.

La Mante is a 2017 Netflix thriller miniseries whose one line synopsis reads as, "Decades after her capture, a serial killer offers to help solve a string of copycat murders -- but only if her son, now a cop, will work by her side." It starred Carole Bouquet, Fred Testot, Jaques Weber, and Manon Azem in the leading roles.

The Devdas talked about Mrs Deshpande at the IIFA Awards earlier this year. When she was asked if she is selectively choosing her OTT roles, she said, "There’s no conscious effort as such but the role came my way, and I thought it’s something that I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I’m looking forward to it."

Madhuri made her OTT debut with the mystery family drama The Fame Game in 2022. Also starring Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi, the Netflix show revolved around a Bollywood actress named Anamika Anand who suddenly goes missing one day.

