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Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years

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Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years

Madhuri Dixit takes commercial property on rent in Mumbai for Rs 2.81 crore

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Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years

The agreed monthly rent commences at Rs 4.25 lakh for the first year and increases by 5% to Rs 4.46 lakh in the second year. It further rises by 5% to Rs 4.68 lakh in the third year, Rs 4.91 lakh in the fourth year, and reaches Rs 5.16 lakh in the fifth year.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years
Madhuri Dixit
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Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has taken a commercial unit on rent in Mumbai, with a starting monthly rent of Rs. 4.25 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) at https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The deal was officially registered in March 2026. According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the commercial unit in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, was rented, with a carpet area of 67.91 sq m or 731 sq ft. 

The deal also includes one car parking space and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs 72,600, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs 17 lakh. The lease tenure is set for a period of 60 months (5 years). The agreed monthly rent commences at Rs 4.25 lakh for the first year and increases by 5% to Rs 4.46 lakh in the second year. It further rises by 5% to Rs 4.68 lakh in the third year, Rs 4.91 lakh in the fourth year, and reaches Rs 5.16 lakh in the fifth year. Accordingly, the cumulative rental value over the entire five-year term is Rs 2.81 crore.

Lower Parel is regarded as one of Mumbai’s most premium and rapidly evolving real estate destinations, known for its seamless blend of luxury living, commercial prominence, and strong investment potential. Once an industrial zone, it has transformed into a vibrant urban hub featuring upscale high-rise residences, gated communities, and integrated mixed-use developments, attracting corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and affluent families.

Widely regarded as one of the most iconic performers in Hindi cinema, Madhuri Dixit rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with blockbuster films such as Tezaab, Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Dil To Pagal Hai, earning widespread acclaim for her expressive acting and exceptional dancing skills. Known as the “Dhak Dhak Girl” after her hit song in Beta, she became one of the most bankable and celebrated actresses of her era.

READ | Karan Johar says Dhurandhar 2 is Ranveer Singh's 'career best work', calls Aditya Dhar 'absolutely astounding' filmmaker

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Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years
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