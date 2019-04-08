Madhuri Dixit reveals why it's unfair to compare her 'Kalank' song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' to Devdas' 'Maar Daala'

After releasing 'Ghar More Pardesiya' that showed an all-new side of Alia Bhatt showcasing some beautiful Kathak moves, 'First Class' featuring Varun Dhawan, who took the internet by storm with his killer dance moves and the soulful 'Kalank' title track, the makers are all set to release 'Tabah Ho Gaye' featuring none other than, iconic Madhuri Dixit!

The film's producer Karan Johar shared a still from the upcoming song, which instantly reminded us of Madhuri's hit song 'Maar Dala' from 'Devdas'. However Madhuri says 'Tabah Ho Gaye' is quite different from 'Maar Dala' or any other of her 'Devdas' songs.

"Bahaar Begum is a different personality than say a Chandramukhi. So, we had to choreograph (the song) keeping her mentality in mind. The challenge in this was that Bahaar Begum's character is such that given a choice maybe she wouldn't have danced also. Her character is like that."

"It has a very balanced kind of choreography where it's not over the top where she's like 'Oh common I'm going to dance'. Also, it comes at a very emotional point in the movie. It's a slow song. It's an emotional song. The whole story and the characters come together in the song. So, it's not just a song but it's also about the story that's going around it. So all that had to be kept in mind," Madhuri said in a group interview on Monday.

'Tabah Ho Gaye' marks the first collaboration of choregraphers Saroj Khan and Remo D'Souza. "I thought Saroj Ji (Khan) would be ideal to do this song. She deserves this song and the song deserves her...Ofcourse Remo (D'Souza) is also choregraphing. So, for the first time two choreographers came together," Madhuri added.

In the glimpse shared by Karan, Madhuri is giving us major 'Chandramukhi' vibes and looks absolutely stunning in an orange Anarkali suit, doing her trademark pose. KJo along with the picture shared a heartfelt note for Madhuri, saying she made Kalank "special" for him.

"It has been an honour knowing and working with @madhuridixitnene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our @dharmamovies first major collaboration with Madhuri ....her song will be released tomorrow #tabahhogaye and I can't wait to share it with all the Madhuri fans worldwide ...me being a big fan myself! Watch this space guys....day after the 9th of April the song will be yours," KJo wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, Alia, who co-stars with Madhuri in the film shared the same picture on her Twitter handle and called 'Tabah Ho Gaye' one of her "favourite songs" from the 'Kalank' album. "One of my favourite songs from the #Kalank album...for obvious reasons!!! Tabah Ho Gaye is out soon," Alia tweeted.

Madhuri also shared a teaser of 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' on Twitter. Watch it here:

Madhuri replaced Sridevi in the film after her untimely death last year. Talking further about Bahaar Begum, Madhuri said, "She is someone who is kind of complicated. Her life has been that way. And, there are a lot of misgivings that she has about her own life. Sometimes you take decisions which not only affect you but everyone around you which she realizes later and regrets it but there's nothing that she can do about it. She holds her cards very close to her heart. Like a recluse, basically."

"She's very different from Chandramukhi. She was a selfless person. She wore her heart on her sleeves. With Bahaar Begum, it's more complicated," she added.

'Kalank' reunites Madhuri to his '90s co-star and one-time alleged lover Sanjay Dutt after 21 years. Talking about the experience of working with him, Madhuri said, "It was wonderful shooting with him. I have also shot with Anil Ji (Kapoor) recently for 'Total Dhamaal' and now I'm shooting with Sanjay. When you have worked with a co-star there's a kind of a comfort."

The film's trailer released recently and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey.

The period drama was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by Late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to be released on April 17.