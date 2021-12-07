Madhuri Dixit reveals how she deals with stress, shares pic

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, on Monday dropped a picture of herself from a hill station on social media. Sharing the picture, the actress revealed how she deals with the stress.

‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture in which she can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. While dropping the picture, the actress wrote, “My key to dealing with stress is simple: just stay cool and stay focused.” As soon as she uploaded this picture on Instagram, her fans started commenting on it.

One of her fans wrote, “lookimg gorgeous,” while another person mentioned, “Beutiful place.” Earlier, the actress was seen grooving to ‘Chaka Chak’ with Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the video Sara wrote, “Chane ke Khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar @madhuridixitnene ma’am ne inspiration diya Aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya. Thank you so much ma’am for being so graceful and gracious.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was seen as one of the judges of the TV show ‘Dance Deewane 3’ that ran from March to October this year. She will soon be seen headlining the series 'Finding Anamika' on Netflix India.