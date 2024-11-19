Currently, Madhuri Dixit is basking in the success of her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Amid this, in a recent interview, Madhuri Dixit opened up about her decision to move away from Bollywood and if she regretted it.

Many actresses in the film industry, over the years, have quit acting at the peak of their career for marriage or to start a family. One such actress is Madhuri Dixit, one of the 90s biggest superstars in India, who left the film industry at the peak of her career in 1999, got married to Dr Shriram Nene, and moved to Colorado, US, with him and their two sons. Madhuri Dixit then returned to India in 2011 and rejoined the film industry. Currently, Madhuri Dixit is basking in the success of her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Amid this, in a recent interview, Madhuri Dixit opened up about her decision to move away from Bollywood and if she regretted it.

In an interview with Galatta India, Madhuri Dixit said, "I was very happy because, for me, the paraphernalia was not very important to me. I loved what I do. I love acting, dancing, and everything to do with my profession. Anything else is just a bonus like people considering you as a star. But I haven’t ever felt that way about me. So for me, it was never like, ‘Oh my god, I am going away from the public eye. I am getting married at the peak of my career.’ I never thought of it that way."

"I just thought I have met the right person for me. This is the man I want to marry and I am going to get married to this guy because everybody dreams for themselves. For me, it was like having a house, a husband, a family, and kids. I love kids. So, having kids was a big part of that dream… When people say, ‘Oh, you were away, and didn’t you miss?’, I be like, ‘No, I didn’t miss because I was living my dream," Madhuri Dixit further said.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have been married for over 20 years now and are parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan. The family moved back to India in 2011 and are now an active part of the film world.

READ | Watch: Malaika Arora's 'men need to be little more sensitive' statement goes viral post her breakup with Arjun Kapoor