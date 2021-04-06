Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic song 'Ek Do Teen' from 'Tezaab' in latest post

On Tuesday, Bollywood's star beauty Madhuri Dixit treated fans to a special video of her grooving to the famous 'Ek Do Teen Char' on the sets of 'Dance Deewane'.

Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a fun video as she recreated the choreography of the song with dancers Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak, and fellow judge Tushar Kalia between a shot.

In the video, the actor is seen dressed in a yellow designer suit and donning a white dupatta and matching jewellery. Madhuri looks drop-dead gorgeous as she gracefully performs the dancing steps, and the fellow judges on the show couldn'0t stop themselves from joining in.

Taking to the caption, the 53-year-old noted down the lyrics of the popular song from the 1988 film 'Tezaab'. She wrote, "Ek do teen," and added a dancing girl emoticon.

Celebrity followers including filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder and thousands of her fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans dropped in heart eyes emoticons as they adored the video.

The song 'Ek Do Teen` from Madhuri's starrer 'Tezaab' is a much-loved dance number from the film. Crooned by Alka Yagnik, the song was choreographed by late choreographer Saroj Khan. The song was later remade for 'Baaghi 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Take a look:

Earlier, Madhuri had shared three videos in which she is shaking a leg with three yesteryear legendary actors -- Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen -- on their iconic songs.

Madhuri danced with Waheeda Rehman on the latter's popular song from Teesri Kasam 'Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao'. Then with Helen, the Aaja Nachle actor danced on 'Mungda' song from Inkaar film. Whereas with Asha Parekh, Madhuri grooved on the song 'Achha To Hum Chalte Hain' from Aan Milo Sajna. Madhuri aced the steps with the legendary actors and it's a visual delight, indeed.

Check out the videos below:

On the work front, Madhuri is all set to make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled 'Finding Anamika'. In the show, she will be reuniting with Sanjay Kapoor and it's produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharmatic Entertainment. The streaming date is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from ANI)