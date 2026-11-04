Madhuri Dixit recalls getting trolled by gossip magazines in 90s, reveals how she maintained stardom despite negativity

In the latest episode of Kon Honaar Crorepati, Madhuri Dixit opened up about how the gossip magazines in the 90s would try to tarnish her image. Still, she continued to make headlines through her work.

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recently spoke about how criticism and trolling have changed over the years, and recalled being trolled during her prime era in the 90s. During an episode of the quiz reality show, Kon Honaar Crorepati, the actress recalled how magazines would comment on actors during her early days.

Shiv Thakare asks Madhuri Dixit how to handle stardom amid negativity

She said the situation, however, was very different from what people experience on social media today. In the episode, Shiv Thakare and Gautami Patil joined host Madhuri on the hot seat. During their conversation, Shiv asked the actress how she managed to stay grounded despite being a popular star for so many years and dealt with trolls. He also pointed out how some people find it difficult to handle even little fame. Responding to him, Madhuri said that her love for her work helped her stay focused and not pay much attention.

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Madhuri Dixit recalls how 90s magazines trolled him

Recalling the criticism she faced during her early years, she said, "I love my work very much, and I really enjoy what I do. Because of that, I never paid attention to trolls. Back then, there were some magazines that would comment about you or something like that. But it wasn't like today, where there is so much trolling, and people keep saying the same thing again and again. We should love whatever we are doing, and our intentions should be good. That's it. Then nothing else matters that much."

About Madhuri Dixit

For the uninitiated, Madhuri made her acting debut with the film Abodh in 1984. She went on to become one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema, with films such as Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Saajan, Mrityudand, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas among her notable works. Known for her acting and dancing, she has enjoyed a career spanning five decades.