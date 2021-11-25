Watch: Madhuri Dixit Nene recreates her iconic dance steps on Meghan Trainor's 'Me Too', video goes viral

Madhuri Dixit Nene is among the finest and most graceful dancers in the Hindi film industry. She has grooved to various hit songs such as 'Dola Re', 'Ghagra' and 'Kay Sera Sera' in her movies. In her latest clip on Instagram, she has added the Bollywood tadka to Meghan Trainor's hit song 'Me Too'.

Sporting a denim jacket and trousers, Madhuri Dixit Nene is shaking a leg to the English song effortlessly. The actor recreated the iconic hook steps from her own three songs - 'Ek Do Teen', 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' and 'Tamma Tamma' in the viral clip that has garnered more than 4.5 million views on the social media platform. She captioned the reel with the lyrics of the song, "If I was you #reelsinstagram #trendingreels".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was seen as one of the judges of the TV show 'Dance Deewane 3' that ran from March to October this year. She will soon be seen headlining the series 'Finding Anamika' on Netflix India.