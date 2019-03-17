Madhuri Dixit-Nene on Priyanka Chopra's sitcom based on her life: ‘We are still waiting for a confirmation’

Around two years ago, it was announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was developing a sitcom based on the life of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene. It was reported that PC would also be producing the show.

We recently met Madhuri, who told us what the show would be about. When we asked her if it will chronicle her life as a Hindi film heroine, she replied, “It won’t just be about my life as an actress. It will also depict different aspects, which not many people are aware of. How my life was back in America, raising my kids (Arin and Raayan), my love for dance and, of course, acting — these are all the things that will be a part of the series.”

Despite the announcement in 2017, things haven’t really moved ahead for Mads and PC. The Total Dhamaal actress said, “There were some rounds that we did with ABC. TV is something that is difficult to crack. It doesn’t happen overnight and it takes time. You have to keep churning it over and over again and then something might happen. So, we’re still waiting for a confirmation.”

Nevertheless, we are hopeful that whenever the series airs, it will make for an interesting watch.