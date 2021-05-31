Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene share 'proud moment' of son Arin's graduation

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene took to their social media pages on Sunday to express pride and happiness in their elder son Arin Nene graduating from high school.

The actor took to her Instagram on Sunday and wrote: "A proud moment for Ram and me, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colours. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hard work, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always. #ProudParent #ClassOf2021 #GraduationDay"

Madhuri also shared a video where she is seen preparing her son for his graduation day and how he is rejoicing.

Shriram posted the same video and wrote, "Dear Arin, many congratulations on your high school graduation. It has been a challenging year for the world and all of your classmates and you. We wish you all the best as you enter college and look forward to seeing how you and your classmates will continue to grow and do great things for the world around you. With love Dad. #ProudParent #Classof2021 #GraduationDay."

Earlier Dr Nene had shared a family photo posing with Madhuri and Arin on the occasion of their son gearing up for his graduation. He wrote, "Hard to believe that this young man is graduating soon and going off to college. Even in the worst of it, our kids, their schools, and the parents worked hard to make it through their virtual education. This year was really disruptive and destructive on many levels. But I think they will be fine long term as will we all. What do you think?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri is all set to make her OTT debut as an actor with a Netflix original titled 'Finding Anamika'.