Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has weighed in on the ongoing industry-wide debate over introducing 8-hour work shifts, saying that every actor should have the 'freedom to choose' how they want to balance work and personal life. The discussion was sparked following Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's reported demand for 8-hour work shifts, which led to her exit from the upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Prabhas. Deepika's departure has fueled widespread conversations across the industry about the demands of long shooting hours and the importance of work-life balance.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 08:32 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Madhuri, known for her decades-long career in Bollywood, reflected on her own experience of managing long shooting hours while also balancing motherhood. In a conversation with ANI, Madhuri stressed that defining one's work hours is a personal decision. "The thing is that when we did Mrs Deshpande, we were working 12-hour shifts every day, like maybe more sometimes...So, I think to each his own. I'm a workaholic. So for me, maybe it's different, but if a woman has that power and can say, okay, I want to work these many hours, then that's her prerogative, and that's her life, and that's how she wants to do it...Then more power to her."

Madhuri emphasised that the choice of work hours should be a personal one, stating that actors should not be pressured to conform to a set standard. Her views add to the ongoing industry debate about flexible work hours, with some actors advocating for a more structured work schedule, while others, like herself, see it as a matter of personal choice.

Madhuri continues to be one of Bollywood's most revered actresses. She rose to fame with iconic films like Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Dil To Pagal Hai. She also earned critical acclaim for her performances in Prem Pratigyaa, Parinda, Mrityudand, Pukar, and Lajja.

Her role as Chandramukhi in Devdas earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. More recently, she starred in Dedh Ishqiya and the Netflix series The Fame Game. She was also seen in Total Dhamaal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

