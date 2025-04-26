Sharing how his colleagues reacted to his life-altering decision, Dr Nene said, "In 2011, when I gave up my day job as a practicing clinical heart surgeon, you can imagine the responses. My partners were like, 'What are you doing? We need you here.' My staff was devastated."

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in 1999 and moved to the United States of America with him. When Madhuri made her comeback with the 2007 dance drama Aaja Nachle and signed up the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a judge in 2010, the family decided to move back to India in 2011. Dr Nene quit his job as a cardio surgeon and began working as a medical-tech entreprenuer. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, he has revealed that his parents weren't happy with this significant decision.

Dr Nene said, "I am Indian. I grew up from an immigrant start and my parents certainly weren’t happy that I am leaving the prototypical job of a heart surgeon and kind of every Indian’s wet dream with like perfect sort of situations and lots of friends and the head of the hospital. But I could operate, at the most, on 3-5 patients with open heart surgery and in a year maybe 500 patients."

"I was very rewarded and to see patients leave the hospital healthy and to interact with their families and make a difference in their lives was amazing but when I looked at the planet, I said there’s 7 billion people. I said what if you could take health care as is traditionally practiced and then use a combination of media and technology to take it to the last mile and create digital frontiers where you can put a doctor in everyone’s pocket", he added.

Sharing how his colleagues reacted to his decision of quitting his job in the US and move to India, Dr Nene concluded, "In 2011, when I gave up my day job as a practicing clinical heart surgeon, you can imagine the responses. My partners were like, 'What are you doing? We need you here.' My staff was devastated. My parents initially weren’t warm to this and when they saw what I had done with some of the start-ups, they wanted to write cheques."

