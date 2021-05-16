Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shares unseen photo clicked a day before their wedding to wish her on birthday

Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrates her birthday on May 15 and has turned 54 this year. Social media pages were flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. One of the sweetest wishes was by her husband Dr Shriram Nene, who took to his Instagram page and shared a photo clicked just a day before the couple tied the knot. Yes, the photo has the date mentioned as October 16, 1999, and the couple tied the knot on October 17.

In the photo, Madhuri is looking pretty in a golden lehenga while Shriram suited up in style. Both are all smiles while posing for the camera and looked pretty much excited for their then wedding. Nene captioned the photo stating, "Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene."

Earlier during an interaction with ETimes, Madhuri had revealed about her life in the US and how she learnt cooking after marriage. The actor had said, "When I was growing up, I knew a little bit of cooking. I could make an omelette or batatyachi bhaaji or poha... those kinds of things. I never had the opportunity to cook because I started working very early in life and got busy. I learnt most of the cooking that I know today after I got married. Ram had a French cook there (in the US), and he assisted him as a sous chef. So, he has learnt a lot of recipes, which he can make from scratch - be it continental, French or Italian cuisine."

She added, "The Indian part of the cooking is what I picked up from my mom. All the dishes that I make are my mom’s recipes, so he learnt the Indian cooking from my mom and a little bit from me as well (laughs!). Ram is definitely a better cook than I am, but I am not bad either."