Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in 1999 and moved to the United States of America with him. The couple welcomed their sons Arin and Nene in 2003 and 2005, respectively. When the family decided to move back to India in 2011 for Madhuri's comeback in the Hindi entertainment industry, Dr Nene quit his job as a cardio surgeon and began working as a medical-tech entreprenuer. He regularly shares videos and clips on his YouTube channel and Instagram sharing tips on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.



'Be The Zen In The Storm'

In a video shared on June 11, Dr Nene revealed how he stays calm under pressure as he said, "One mindset that keeps me calm under pressure – be the Zen in the storm. My partner taught me this in the operating room, when he said 'No matter what is happening in the hurricane around you, you have to be the eye of the hurricane and the Zen in the storm'. You know that inside you, you are burning. But outside, you have got to be calm. This is how I stay calm. You don't know what is going on inside, but I can tell you that from the outside, you will never know."



'Breathe, Observe, Respond, Not React'

The video was captioned, "Be the zen in the storm. Staying calm under pressure isn’t easy — but it changes everything. Breathe. Observe. Respond. Not react. That’s how you keep your power. Drop your go-to tips for staying calm under pressure in the comments — I’d love to know what works for you."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Madhuri was last seen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee directorial, which also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles, became a blockbuster upon its release. It earned Rs 260 crore net in India and grossed just above Rs 400 crore worldwide.

